Nigerian singer Olatunji Oladotun Alade popularly known as Dotman has welcomed a baby boy with his partner, Madisyn.

The music star shared the good news via his Instagram page in the early hours of Friday, April 2, 2021.

"Welcome Home Boy 💕 #Alhamdulillah 🙏🏾," he captioned the photos.

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

Dotman's partner, Madisyn is a runway model, poet and creative artist.