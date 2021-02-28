According to the singer, she wasn't born with any visual challenge but she developed it later due to a health condition.

"I lost my sight on the 16th October 2012", Adelaide told Nana Ama McBrown on UTV's United Showbiz show.

The singer, 25, born Adelaide Bortier, has just kicked off her professional music career as Dope Nation has featured her on a song titled 'Wire Me' to fulfil her dream of becoming a musician.

Detailing what happened, she continued that " I fell sick, I developed a condition called cerebro spinal meningitis and it affected my brain nerves". According to her, it happened whilst she was a student at Ghanata Senior High School, hence, she couldn't complete the school.

"I was in final year, I was in Form 4 for 2 days, we were the last batch for the 4 years SHS programme," Adelaide said and disclosed that her condition started with normal fever and headache.

Speaking about how exactly she lost her sight, she said " the time it actually happened, I lost my memory. I went into coma for days so it was after I recovered from the comma that I realized everywhere was dark".

"I was in a coma for 4 days. After I lost my sight, I was becoming paralyzed and after I recovered from the coma, I realized I was completely paralyzed so I went through physiotherapy to able to walk again," Adelaide said.

Talking about any possibility of regaining her sight, Adelaide said in 2012 she was told her brain nerve was numb and upon scan last year at Korle Bu teaching hospital for a review, she was told the Hospital can't do anything about it.

The 25-year-old has now collaborated on 2 songs with Dope Nation with the latest being "What A God". The Afrobeat song came with its official music video Check it out in below.