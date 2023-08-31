ADVERTISEMENT
Sina Rambo's estranged wife Heidi throws shade at him

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Ooop! Someone's showing off her petty and shady side now.

Heidi, Sina Rambo's estranged wife declares that she is a single mother , and just wants to be happy
The entrepreneur uploaded a series of posts to her Instagram story, but the most noteworthy post was one in which she subliminally called the musician 'untrained'. The reel originally posted by another Instagram user showed a man loving the user's child as though they were his own children, basking in the euphoria of their relationship.

The shady post
Heidi captioned the repost, "Me and somebody's well-raised son soon". In that post, she also indicated that she was open to moving on and dating someone new, who would love her daughter Lola Adeleke as his own.

In another post, she indicated that she is raising her children alone and growing up without her spouse's support. The post read, "Damn look at her, she's building a kingdom without a king."

Heidi's second noteworthy Instagram post
Sina Rambo and Heidi have had a rocky relationship for years, and even threatened divorce, even though they only got married in 2021. In December 2022, she took to her Instagram to announce that their marriage was over because her husband allegedly domestically abused her.

Just on June 28, 2023, Heidi announced that she was divorcing the governor's son and put her diamond wedding ring for giveaway. She expressed her intent to give the ring to any couple looking to get married.

Her post alleging that Sina had a threesome with other women
The drama did not end there as things got messier when she posted more details about the rocky marriage on August 12, 2023. Heidi aired his dirty laundry on her page alleging that he was unfaithful to her in the marriage and abandoned her in her time of need when she suffered a miscarriage. She also called him out, demanding that he sign the divorce papers sent to him. She has since claimed single motherhood.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

Sina Rambo's estranged wife Heidi throws shade at him

