Sina Rambo's estranged wife Heidi throws shade at him

The entrepreneur uploaded a series of posts to her Instagram story, but the most noteworthy post was one in which she subliminally called the musician 'untrained'. The reel originally posted by another Instagram user showed a man loving the user's child as though they were his own children, basking in the euphoria of their relationship.

Pulse Nigeria

Heidi captioned the repost, "Me and somebody's well-raised son soon". In that post, she also indicated that she was open to moving on and dating someone new, who would love her daughter Lola Adeleke as his own.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another post, she indicated that she is raising her children alone and growing up without her spouse's support. The post read, "Damn look at her, she's building a kingdom without a king."

Pulse Nigeria

Sina Rambo and Heidi have had a rocky relationship for years, and even threatened divorce, even though they only got married in 2021. In December 2022, she took to her Instagram to announce that their marriage was over because her husband allegedly domestically abused her.

Just on June 28, 2023, Heidi announced that she was divorcing the governor's son and put her diamond wedding ring for giveaway. She expressed her intent to give the ring to any couple looking to get married.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT