Simi shows us how she stays in tip top shape in cute video with daughter Deja

Her three-year-old daughter Deja is seen copying her mother in a newly posted video.

The singer posted an adorable video on her Instagram showing her fans show she does her workout routine at home, but Deja quickly became the star of the show.

The vocalist in the sped-up 1-hour video does an array of exercises while her daughter attempts to do them. She revealed that she ends up doing her workouts at home because she does them so late at night.

"I don't bother with the gym anymore. I also need my hype girl with me", her caption read.

Pulse Nigeria

Simi got married to fellow musician Adekunle Gold in 2019; their private wedding was reportedly conducted at the very popular Ilashe beach. Similarly, their pregnancy was kept fully under wraps until it was announced in 2020 in her 'Duduke' music video where she was seen cradling her baby bump.

The couple welcomed their daughter Adejare to the world shortly after that. Simi announced the birth of their daughter on her Instagram page with a picture of her husband, Adekunle Gold carrying her.

The entertainer revealed that each workout was 3 sets with about 30 seconds of rest in between.

