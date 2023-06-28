ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Simi shows us how she stays in tip top shape in cute video with daughter Deja

What is simi doing? working out bishhh!

Simisola now does her workouts at home [Instagram/symplysimi]
Simisola now does her workouts at home [Instagram/symplysimi]

Recommended articles

Her three-year-old daughter Deja is seen copying her mother in a newly posted video.

The singer posted an adorable video on her Instagram showing her fans show she does her workout routine at home, but Deja quickly became the star of the show.

The vocalist in the sped-up 1-hour video does an array of exercises while her daughter attempts to do them. She revealed that she ends up doing her workouts at home because she does them so late at night.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't bother with the gym anymore. I also need my hype girl with me", her caption read.

Simi and her three-year-old daughter Adejare [Instagram/Symplysimi]
Simi and her three-year-old daughter Adejare [Instagram/Symplysimi] Pulse Nigeria

Simi got married to fellow musician Adekunle Gold in 2019; their private wedding was reportedly conducted at the very popular Ilashe beach. Similarly, their pregnancy was kept fully under wraps until it was announced in 2020 in her 'Duduke' music video where she was seen cradling her baby bump.

The couple welcomed their daughter Adejare to the world shortly after that. Simi announced the birth of their daughter on her Instagram page with a picture of her husband, Adekunle Gold carrying her.

The entertainer revealed that each workout was 3 sets with about 30 seconds of rest in between.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full post below:

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Simi shows us how she stays in tip top shape in cute video with daughter Deja

Simi shows us how she stays in tip top shape in cute video with daughter Deja

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Pawzz shares live version of impressive debut EP ‘Prezz Play’

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Pawzz shares live version of impressive debut EP ‘Prezz Play’

I'm releasing the craziest project you will hear this year - Adekunle Gold

I'm releasing the craziest project you will hear this year - Adekunle Gold

The Dotty Show's Clique Special to feature music from Odumodu Blvck & Black Sherif

The Dotty Show's Clique Special to feature music from Odumodu Blvck & Black Sherif

The Powerhouse Personalities of Vybz FM 94.5: Getting to know the faces behind the voices

The Powerhouse Personalities of Vybz FM 94.5: Getting to know the faces behind the voices

How do film & TV production companies make money…or don’t they?

How do film & TV production companies make money…or don’t they?

Davido's alleged sidechick claims pregnancy for star, shows receipts

Davido's alleged sidechick claims pregnancy for star, shows receipts

Here are 3 major highlights from 'BBNaija Reunion'

Here are 3 major highlights from 'BBNaija Reunion'

AY's 'Almajiri' flops at Nigerian box office with ₦5 million, here's why

AY's 'Almajiri' flops at Nigerian box office with ₦5 million, here's why

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yvonne Nelson has cut ties with her mum [Nydjlive]

Yvonne Nelson cuts ties with mother over paternity fraud

Reality TV star Nengi Thompson has a new tattoo [Instagram/NengiOfficial]

Reality TV star Nengi shows off new butt cheek tattoo

Nigerian celebrity power couple Adesua Etomi and Banky W [Instagram/BankyW]

Banky W appreciates wife for supporting him during pornography addiction

Simi has never been heartbroken

Simi opens up about motherhood challenges, two-year struggle