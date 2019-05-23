Simi has finally reacted to Naira Marleys arrest and she isnt really happy about his present predicament.

The music star made this known via her Instagram page while answering questions from her fans. One of her fans asked if she was happy about Naira Marley's arrest to which she gave a very simple answer ''No.''

Simi's response doesn't come as surprise as we all know what her reactions have always been about Naira Marley since their little incident a few weeks ago.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Naira Marley had alleged that he was snubbed by Simi during an event.

Simi apparently shocked his claims, came to deny that anything close to that happened at the said event.

Simi speaks on Naira Marley's snub allegation [Video]

The music star cleared the air while granting an interview with Beat FM. According to her, she doesn't have any grudge against Naira Marley as they aren't enemies neither are they, friends. She went on to say that during the said event, they didn't even talk to each other or make eye counts.

"To be honest with you, I have zero issues with Naira Marley, I don't have anything against him, he is not my enemy. We are not friends, we are not enemies. I saw him coming, we did not make eyes contacts, he did not talk to me, I did not talk to him. It is funny because he didn't do anything to me, he did not directly disrespect me...he is not the first person that would say what he is saying.

"I'm not a stupid person, I'm not going to antagonize you because I'm not dumb. I like to mind my business. Probably he saw something and said something else. But he never spoke to me, he didn't approach me and I saw that and I said whatever makes you happy. And for me I'm a big picture person, I look at the big picture and if you are not in the picture, I'm not going to stress myself," she said.

Naira Marley is presently being held at a prison in Lagos over his alleged involvement in Internet fraud. His bail application hearing is billed for Thursday, May 30, 2019.