'Many parents raised their daughters and let the boys raise themselves - Simi

The music star says men get away with stuff that women will be slammed for.

Simi is known for being vocal when it comes to social issues

Nigerian singer Simi believes many parents raised their daughters while they left the boys to raise themselves.

The music star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 23, 2021.

"Many parents raised their daughters and let the boys raise themselves. This is why a lot of people think boys are easier to raise. If these boys fumble they say ''boys will be boys." If the girls fumble the exact same fumble, they say she is wayward or wasn't raised right," she wrote.

The music star says men get away with stuff that women will be slammed for.

"Hence, more effort is put in raising girls. She's taught to be a good wife, good mum, prudent, enduring, faithful, perfect, or whatever society's version of perfect is. Men are taught to make money and provide."

"The pressure to make good decisions is more intense for women. Men are usually able to make whatever choices or mistakes and to take more risks because society will excuse them because 'boys will be boys.' What a privilege.

Simi

She, however, believes that notion is changing with this generation

"I think the tide is changing a little with our generation. More women are realising they are more than what society expects. I love this for us," she added.

The music star is known to be quite vocal about social and political issues in the country.

