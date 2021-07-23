'Many parents raised their daughters and let the boys raise themselves - Simi

The music star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 23, 2021.

"Many parents raised their daughters and let the boys raise themselves. This is why a lot of people think boys are easier to raise. If these boys fumble they say ''boys will be boys." If the girls fumble the exact same fumble, they say she is wayward or wasn't raised right," she wrote.

"Hence, more effort is put in raising girls. She's taught to be a good wife, good mum, prudent, enduring, faithful, perfect, or whatever society's version of perfect is. Men are taught to make money and provide."

"The pressure to make good decisions is more intense for women. Men are usually able to make whatever choices or mistakes and to take more risks because society will excuse them because 'boys will be boys.' What a privilege.

She, however, believes that notion is changing with this generation

"I think the tide is changing a little with our generation. More women are realising they are more than what society expects. I love this for us," she added.