Today Tuesday, January 28, 2020, is Adekunle Gold's birthday and his wife, Simi has promised to do a lot of interesting things for him to mark the special day.

The music star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, where she shared a very cute and goofy video of Adekunle Gold and herself. She went on to caption the video with a message that will certainly get a lot of people laughing all day.

"Happy birthday Love mi. I promise to lick ur face, twerk for you, listen to your songs, let you lick my face, argue about stupid movies, tickle the fuck outta you, talk about nice books, strip, stop you from dancing, and tell you I love you as much and as often as possible. So help me God. I love you. in a big manner," she wrote.

Happy birthday to Adekunle Gold from all of us at Pulse. Adekunle Gold and Simi recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary and they sure did a great job at celebrating each other on their journey so far.

The anniversary messages that everyone talked about...

The music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, January 13, 2020, where he shared a very cute photo of Simi and himself in a rather very cute position. He went on to caption the photo with a quote where he showered accolades on his wife, Simi.

"1 year in and I can’t even begin to say how blessed I am that it’s you I am doing this love something with. You amuse me, you make me laugh, hard, you are so beautiful, I am lucky I get to love you forever. 🥂 Here’s to more beautiful memories together, doing great exploits and living our lives on our terms. Love you forever babe," he wrote.

Simi, on the other hand, took to her Instagram page to celebrate Adekunle Gold on their wedding anniversary.

"Pretty baby. The very thing that you mean to me, I doubt you'll ever fully understand. I don't like to share our best moments, because they belong to us - so people might never even know the level of your special. It's a really high level that is higher than other levels. No one is more in sync with me than you

The two later left Nigeria for Cape Verde where they celebrated their anniversary together away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

