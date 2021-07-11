RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Simi, Iyabo Ojo, Basketmouth, Ebuka Obi-Uchedu, others mourn Sound Sultan

Odion Okonofua

Nigerian celebrities mourn the shocking demise of one of their own.

Nigerian veteran rapper lanrewaju Fasasi also known as Sound Sultan [Instagram/SoundSultan]

Several celebrities have reacted to the sudden passing away of Nigerian music star, Sound Sultan.

The singer passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of 44.

He died following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a group of related cancers that affect the lymphatic system.

Sound Sultan
Sound Sultan Pulse Nigeria

Among those who have reacted to his death are close friends and celebrities like Basketmouth, Bovi, Simi, Kate Henshaw, Iyabo Ojo, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and a host of others.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Odion Okonofua

