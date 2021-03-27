Former housemate of the reality TV show Big Brother Naija, Erica Nlewedim, has advised her fans to drop the idea of matchmaking her with anyone.

The actress turned reality TV star gave the warning via her Twitter page on Friday, March 26, 2021.

"Let me get this straight, it’s either I’m enemies with every guy or I’m romantically involved with all of them?" she tweeted."

"Ship me with anyone at your own detriment."

It is not clear what may have triggered the reality TV star's latest tweets.

However, she is not the first reality TV who has advised fans to drop the idea of matchmaking them with their favourite celebrities.

Recall a few weeks ago, Diane Russett made a similar plea to her fans.

According to the up-and-coming actress, she doesn't want to be shipped with her colleagues.

Reality TV star Diane Russet [Instagram/DianeRusset]

"I understand people care, but please, I don't want to be shipped with any of my male friends or colleagues. I am single and unavailable. Chapters that have been closed let it remain closed. Any tweet disguised as a joke I will block #respectfully Love and light always," she tweeted.