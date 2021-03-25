According to the American rapper in the short clip going viral, he fainted during sex and the lady started screaming because she thought he was dead.

The rapper was talking about his addiction to lean, a concoction of cough syrup, soda, hard candy, and, in some cases, alcohol, on the Big Boy's Neighborhood show. According to him, the abuse of the substance was what caused him to faint.

Rick Ross shared the story whilst he was talking about why he has quit abusing the syrup. Before getting his health in order, Rick Ross suffered seizures that left his loved ones, and fans, concerned.

In 2018 he had a seizure on a flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Memphis, causing the pilot to issue an emergency landing. According to Rick Ross, lean caused him to lose some of his faculties that has even seen him defecating on himself while in bed with a woman.

The good news for the rapper and his fans is that he has gotten himself into the gym, changed his habits to improve his health.

Rick Ross

In the now-viral clip from a 2019 interview, Rick talking about quitting lean said it was affecting his health. "I got to a point where I couldn't do it no more".

Rozay continued that "I had started falling asleep at the red light. I was having sex before, I woke up and the girl was like [screaming and crying]". Everyone laughed as Rozay imitated the frightened woman adding that she was panicked because she thought he died in the middle of the act.

Watch the video below.