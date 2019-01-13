The singer shows off the vehicles -- two white Range Rover Sport and a red Land Rover on Saturday, January 12, 2019, via Instagram. In one picture, a joint cuddles tight to his lip.

In the photo it is clearly in the morning as the caption of his post reads, "Good morning God!!!"

Motorbikes are also not excluded from his interests. Shatta Wale's rasta image is not only obvious in his reggae sound, hanging out a powerbike has helped keep up a tough look.

Perhaps, he got one for a gift in December 2018, in a picture he also shared on IG.

Two months earlier, the dancehall singer released his "Reign" album. At the Fantasy Dome in Accra, where he launched the project, Shatta Wale made good use of the momentum during his performance to propose to his babymama Michy who said yes.

In 2019, the reggae musician will be having a nationwide tour of his "Reign" album in Ghana. He revealed this in a comment on Instagram.

The new album features Nigerian rapper Olamide on a track 'Wonders'.