American TV host Sharon Osbourne has exited 'The Talk.'

Osbourne quit the show two weeks after getting into a heated argument over racial issues with co-host, Sheryl Underwood.

In a statement released by CBS, Osbourne's outburst on national TV was upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home.

"Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave ‘The Talk,’ The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."

"We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts. At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race,” the release continued.

“During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers."

The show is expected to resume on Monday, April 12, 2021, following the pre-scheduled hiatus the week of April 5th.”

Osbourne's exit comes after the network announced on March 12, that the talk show would suspend filming while it investigated allegations the atmosphere was “racially insensitive.”

It would be recalled that during the now-famous episode, Osbourne spoke about being branded a racist after supporting Piers Morgan's unruly comments about Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.

Osbourne is married to heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne and they have two children together.

She rose to prominence after starring in “The Osbournes,” a reality show on MTV that followed her, Ozzy and two of their children, Kelly and Jack.

Osbourne has been on “The Talk” since it debuted in 2010.