Sharon Okpamen did not let her birthday pass without a hooked-up with her glam squad for a birthday shoot.

The result of that hook-up was amazing. The fair-skinned beauty pulled out all the stops in her new set of sultry birthday photos.

Okpamen unveiled the photos as she turns another year on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

In different photos she shared on social media, the actress stuns in a red gown and a white flowing gown in another.

The actress has been at the vanguard of Edo cultural renaissance by consistently churning out her movies in local Benin language featuring homegrown talents.

A multi-talented act, the actor also has a number of language-based songs which has gained popularity among lovers of Benin culture within Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

A few weeks before her birthday, she was recognised for her works with a slew of awards top among it was a Best Actress Award by Edo Cultural Arts and Stars Awards.

She also bagged Favourite Actress of The Year and Beauty Influencer of The Year from Icons Award.

“I feel great marking another year in good health. I appreciate God mercies and blessings upon my life and I celebrate every day of my life because every day is special for me," she said.

"Every year is special to me, ending last year with great achievements is extra special, despite the pandemic. Indeed, God was still faithful for keeping me safe and sound. It feels really special receiving three awards in the space of three months, it is a huge one for me.”