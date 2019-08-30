Nollywood actress, Shan George has survived a major spine surgery after battling with a spine disease for seven months.

George revealed how she survived the ailment - suspected to be Minimally invasive spine - after going through a laminectomy.

The actress narrated how she feared the process as it was “a very delicate surgery that can render her permanently paralysed for d rest of her life if not properly done.”

She went on to hint that though the surgery was carried out in a hospital in Abuja, the cost ran into several millions of Naira. “...the bill for such surgery runs into millions of naira... I want to say a very big thank u to some good friends and family who went out of their way to support with d huge surgery bill, I will never forget u for supporting instead of looking for lame heartless reasons and excuses not to help. God bless u all immensely,” she said.

According to the Spine Health website, George’s surgery would cost at least $77,000 (N27, 951, 000) in the United States of America.

In 1997, George featured in a soap opera titled ‘Winds of Destiny’ after which she made her debut in the movie, ‘Thorns of Rose’.

The actress is best known for her role in movies like ‘Outkast’ and ‘Welcome to Nollywood.’