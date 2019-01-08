On today's episode of celebrities shaking tables, we have Shan George who isn't happy with those people who can't feed their parents but are always giving out on social media.

The veteran actress made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, January 7, 2019. According to her, if not for the help from a few friends, the mother(s) of these yet to be identified people wouldn't have been able to enjoy the last Christmas holiday.

"Their Mothers in the village almost didn't see Rice to Celebrate this last Christmas if not for some good friends who helped, but they are on a constant giveaway spree online, and busy posting pictures of themselves wearing other people's clothes. Say wetin na????? #sippingmyzobo #ndealaogbete #awonjakujaku #dambanza," she wrote.

I guess one question that would be going through the minds of many will be who is Shan George referring to? We all wonder and maybe out of our inquisitive nature hope the actress will reveal the identity of these people.

This is not the first time we will have a celebrity or celebrities slam colleagues and folks who portray a fake lifestyle in public but have a lot of skeletons in their cupboards. Recall back in 2018 when Funke Akindele slammed people living above their means.

Funke Akindele has a message for people who want to live above their means

Funke Akindele has joined the list of celebrities who are tired of people living above their means and she has a message for them. The award-winning actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 27, 2018, where she delivered her message. According to her, there is no need for anyone to go after luxury items when they cannot afford them.

“It's not by force to do designer shoes and bags. Pls, it's not by force! No competition in it o. If you can afford it, buy it, if not buy cheaper brands,” she wrote. She went on to say that all that glitters isn’t gold and as such, we should always ensure to be true to ourselves.

“Remember that all that glitters isn't gold o!! Always ensure that you are true to yourself! Don't get carried away by all you see on social media! Different strokes for different folks. Just take a step at a time and you will surely get there,” she concluded.

Hmmmm...guys looks like some of our celebrities are shaking tables and we don’t even know who's on them. Recall that in a recent interview with Genevieve Magazine, Joke Silva made similar comments where she said people shouldn’t be deceived by all they see on social media.