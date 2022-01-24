Nigerian media girl Shade Ladipo has sent to Mercy Aigbe over her recently unveiled relationship.
Shade Ladipo shades Mercy Aigbe after she unveiled new man
Ladipo wonders what it feels for Aigbe to a possible home destroyer.
Aigbe revealed over the weekend that she is officially dating media mogul, Adeoti Kazim.
In a post shared via her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 24, 2022, Ladipo questioned the movie star's decision to date a married man.
"So you see a married man with a whole family and you camp there. You don't see your worth being beyond second fiddle or a possible family destroyer," she wrote.
"How are you even attracted to a married man? uggghh. You are over 30 and still sleeping with married men then I feel for you (under 30 you are still foolish so I excuse your behaviour). Sorry because you don't know your worth."
Aigbe's latest relationship came as a surprise to many while for others, it was only time before the news made it to the Internet.
The movie star's new man, Adeoti, is a businessman with an interest in the entertainment industry.
He is a partner/investor with IbakaTV.
ibakatv is a Video-on-demand platform for Nollywood movies.
According to several reports, he is married with children.
