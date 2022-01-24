Shade Ladipo shades Mercy Aigbe after she unveiled new man

Aigbe revealed over the weekend that she is officially dating media mogul, Adeoti Kazim.

In a post shared via her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 24, 2022, Ladipo questioned the movie star's decision to date a married man.

"So you see a married man with a whole family and you camp there. You don't see your worth being beyond second fiddle or a possible family destroyer," she wrote.

"How are you even attracted to a married man? uggghh. You are over 30 and still sleeping with married men then I feel for you (under 30 you are still foolish so I excuse your behaviour). Sorry because you don't know your worth."

Aigbe's latest relationship came as a surprise to many while for others, it was only time before the news made it to the Internet.

The movie star's new man, Adeoti, is a businessman with an interest in the entertainment industry.

He is a partner/investor with IbakaTV.

ibakatv is a Video-on-demand platform for Nollywood movies.