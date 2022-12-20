Seyi Shay shares 10 important life lessons ahead of her birthday

The singer shared her list via her Instagram page on Monday, December 19, along with a beautiful photo of herself.

She wrote that she is grateful for life and its many blessings.

In her words, “Birthday week AND Christmas week ?! Cheeeee I’m super Grateful for life and all my many blessings," she said.

She then highlighted ten important lessons she has learned in her time on earth.

"Life hacks I’ve now learned in my ‘30 something’ years on earth:

Even when you trust someone, keep somethings to yourself Your mental health and peace is more important than your career will ever be Be ok with people not liking you, most people don’t even like themselves (they just can’t admit it) Being misunderstood can be fixed Drink loads of water Eat home cooked food/ learn to cook Exercise regularly Let God talk to you for a change, meditate Stay away from toxic people and things Forgive your past, yourself and others.”

The singer has been out of the public's eye since the birth of her daughter in April 2022.