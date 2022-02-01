Seyi Shay says she knew about Rihanna's pregnancy since last year

Rihanna announced that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky on Monday, January 31, 2021 after she shared photos of her protruding stomach.

Seyi Shay made the revelation via her Twitter page while sending a congratulatory message to the music star.

"Big Congratulations to @rihanna. This is the best news I’ve heard this year (but knew since last year)," she tweeted.

The music star who recently announced that she is engaged is also expecting a baby.

The music star announced her engagement during a recent interview.