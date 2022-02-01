RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Seyi Shay says she knew about Rihanna's pregnancy since last year

Seyi is also pregnant and set to walk down the aisle.

Seyi Shay [Instagram/IamSeyiShay]
Seyi Shay [Instagram/IamSeyiShay]

Nigerian singer Seyi Shay has revealed that she was one of the very few people who knew about Rihanna's pregnancy before the announcement.

Rihanna announced that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky on Monday, January 31, 2021 after she shared photos of her protruding stomach.

Seyi Shay made the revelation via her Twitter page while sending a congratulatory message to the music star.

"Big Congratulations to @rihanna. This is the best news I’ve heard this year (but knew since last year)," she tweeted.

The music star who recently announced that she is engaged is also expecting a baby.

The music star announced her engagement during a recent interview.

She has, however, not revealed the identity of the man she is set to walk down the aisle with.

