Nigerian singer Seyi Shay has revealed that she was one of the very few people who knew about Rihanna's pregnancy before the announcement.
Seyi Shay says she knew about Rihanna's pregnancy since last year
Seyi is also pregnant and set to walk down the aisle.
Rihanna announced that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky on Monday, January 31, 2021 after she shared photos of her protruding stomach.
Seyi Shay made the revelation via her Twitter page while sending a congratulatory message to the music star.
"Big Congratulations to @rihanna. This is the best news I’ve heard this year (but knew since last year)," she tweeted.
The music star who recently announced that she is engaged is also expecting a baby.
The music star announced her engagement during a recent interview.
She has, however, not revealed the identity of the man she is set to walk down the aisle with.
