RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Seyi Shay explains why she stopped taking photos with random male fans and some male celebrities

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star says she became uncomfortable with rumours that followed after taking photos with random people.

Nigeria singer Seyi Shay [Instagram/IamSeyiShay]

Nigerian singer Seyi Shay has explained why she no longer takes photos with male fans and some male celebrities.

Recommended articles

In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page on Thursday, May 6, 2021, the music revealed how some of these male fans and celebrities have misused the opportunity.

"People talk so much about ‘pretty privilege’ but always forget to talk about some of the mess you deal with when you’re ‘pretty’. Ask your pretty friends and sisters. #Pempe," she tweeted.

"Should I start mentioning the names of guys who at one point said they slept with Seyi Shay when I’ve never met them in my life? They want to associate with a hot girl so bad at the expense of anything. Insecurity of fuck-boy-rism? #Pempe."

"I’ve taught myself not to pose with random guys (‘fans’) or some famous male figures because what usually follows is rumours that we’re dating. To my hot girls dem, We move!! #Pempe , every hot girls anthem, drops at Midnight."

Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua also known as Seyi Shay is a Nigerian-based singer, songwriter, and actress.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor Adeboye's son Dare dies in his sleep at the age of 42

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

“My mom sent nude photos to my fiancé & called him on WhatsApp video while naked” - Lady seeks help

Rev Mbaka cries out: 'Catholic Church is stopping me from celebrating mass'

4 things to do after sex

Musician slumps and dies while worshipping God in the church: “He’s gone to be with the lord”

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

Nigerians mourn with Pastor Adeboye on Twitter following the death of his son

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man