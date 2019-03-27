The comedian took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, where he shared a couple of photos to mark the special day. He went on to caption the photos with a quote where got to express his gratefulness to God for keeping his marriage.

“Glory be to God for all He has done. Happy 8th Wedding Anniversary to us. New wine in Jesus name. Fresh Oil from above. God's Grace and Mercy. Wisdom and wealth. Good Health and Joy. Divine Protection and Love,” he wrote.

Happy wedding anniversary to Seyi Law and his beautiful from all of us at PULSE. We all know Seyi Law has a soft spot for his wife as we can recall that a few months ago, he got her brand new car on her birthday.

Check out Lexus car Seyi Law gets for wife on birthday

Seyi Law joins the list of celebrities who have gotten expensive cars for their wives as he gifts his bae a Lexus sedan car. The comedian took his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, where he posted a photo and video of him presenting the car gift to an elated birthday girl!

"What is a birthday without a little surprise? I appreciate all you have done baby. We bless God for the new chapter. Happy Birthday to Mummy Tiwa. I Love You," he captioned the video.