Seyi Law celebrates wife as she graduates from Coventry University

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has celebrated his wife on her graduation from Coventry University.
The comedian took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, where he celebrated the mother of his two children.
"Yesterday, she walked the aisle as a GRADUATE. She weathered the storm and survived. She lost a 5 month pregnancy, deferred for a year, birthed another child, took care of two children and successfully bagged her BA (Hons.) from the prestigious COVENTRY UNIVERSITY, UK," he wrote.
"Congratulations to my wife, Mercy Stacy Ebere CHAM, @e_stacy11 God stepped in and you stepped out in style. We've got a lot to be grateful for. Proud Husband here."
Congratulations to the Aletiles from all of us at Pulse.
The couple welcomed their second child in 2020.
They have been married for eleven years.
