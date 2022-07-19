Seyi Law celebrates wife as she graduates from Coventry University

"Yesterday, she walked the aisle as a GRADUATE. She weathered the storm and survived. She lost a 5 month pregnancy, deferred for a year, birthed another child, took care of two children and successfully bagged her BA (Hons.) from the prestigious COVENTRY UNIVERSITY, UK," he wrote.

"Congratulations to my wife, Mercy Stacy Ebere CHAM, @e_stacy11 God stepped in and you stepped out in style. We've got a lot to be grateful for. Proud Husband here."

Congratulations to the Aletiles from all of us at Pulse.

The couple welcomed their second child in 2020.