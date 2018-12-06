Pulse.ng logo
Seyi Edun releases photo with Adeniyi Johnson to shutdown breakup gist

Seyi Edun shuts down break up rumours as she releases photo with Adeniyi Johnson

Seyi Edun apparently wants everyone to know that all is well with her relationship with Adeniyi Johnson.

  • Published:
It looks like Seyi Edun is trying to shut down break up rumours as she releases a photo of Adeniyi Johnson and herself.

The Yoruba Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, November 6, 2018, where she posted a very cute of Adeniyi Johnson and herself. She went to caption the quote;

"God gat u AyanfeOluwa #Oluwaloseyi #iseoluwanii #koto19reloaded," she wrote. It would be recalled that Adeniyi Johnson had shared some post on his Instagram stories a day ago which got people wondering if all was indeed well in his romantic life.

 

A few hours after posting the cryptic message on his Instagram stories, he went to call out his former wife, Toyin Aimakhu for refusing to sign their divorce papers.

ALSO READ: Timeline of Toyin Aimakhu's relationship with Adeniyi Johnson

Adeniyi Johnson begs Toyin Aimakhu to sign divorce documents

Adeniyi Johnson has come out to beg his ex-wife, Toyin Aimakhu to sign their divorce documents. In a series of post on his Instagram page, the actor revealed that Toyin Aimakhu has been stalling their divorce for the past three years and he is fed up with it. The actor begged her to sign the divorce documents and let him go.

"We were supposed to sign divorce documents by November 1st, u didn't come, the case was postponed to January 10th only for your manager SAM to call me that you want to discontinue the case in shagamu and restart in Ibadan...why madam? Till date I did no interviews except for the one on rubbin mind and yet took all faults and bear the names you call me...why not let me go after 3 years...why shift case to start all over again," he wrote.

Looks like the drama between Adeniyi Johnson and Toyin Aimakhu won't be ending anytime soon. We can all recall how these guys made the headlines following the messy infidelity scandal that rocked their marriage.

