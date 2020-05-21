Nigerian music star, Seun Kuti, believes that the idea of black excellence is an irresponsible futile effort to combat victimhood.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 21, 2020.

According to him, the idea that Africans must strive towards perfection before they can be respected is laughable.

Seun Kuti [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

"Black excellence is vibrant, artistic athletic, intelligent, beautiful but it’s fatal flaw? It’s IRRESPONSIBLE!!! The excellent blacks forget not all Africans can be excellent and if our humanity is suddenly pegged at excellent and perfect what happens to all of us who don’t fit into this category," he wrote.

"Most Africans are normal, we can’t jump or run fast. We can’t sing and dance or make beautiful clothes. We are just normal people. I don’t get it? Are we saying the entire African people must strive for perfection and excellence before we are respected as humans?"

"Moreover many of the images I see promoting this ideology is basically African people trying to ‘out white the whites’!! And many of them have white peoples name sprawled all over them and they say it’s a brand and I’m like yeah, that’s what they called it when they burnt it into the skin of your ancestors also, 200 years later and u are branding urself in the name of success. #getthesax."

Kuti's latest post isn't coming as a surprise as he has times without numbers expressed his thoughts about different social and political topics.