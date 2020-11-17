Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has reacted to the alleged threats by the government to shut down the Afrika Shrine over his plans to hold the #EndSars movement meeting in its premises.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Monday, November 16, 2020, the singer said the government called his older sister, Yeni Kuti, and threatened to close the shrine should he go ahead with the meeting.

"So yesterday the government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold my event there tmr and also sent a letter to back it up. I respect my family's decision not to hold the event as is," he wrote.

"But I will still go ahead with all the other organizations to launch THE MOVEMENT OF THE PEOPLE tomorrow and start our political resistance to the tyranny of this oppressive regime. Slide left and you will see the flier. This is a meeting, just a meeting of organizations and they are basically banning the right of association."

"Why are they afraid of the people organising? What is democratic about this act? The last time we tried to launch the government quickly called curfew and this time they have used threat but you can’t stop the will of the people. #getthesax #liberationgeneration #wenodoagain #endoppression."

Seun Kuti

Kuti has been quite vocal both on social media and the protest grounds since the #EndSars movement began.

The Afrika Shrine is an open air entertainment centre located in Ikeja, Lagos State built by the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti in 1970.

It is currently being managed his eldest son Femi and daughter, Yeni, after it was burnt down in 1977.