Seun Kuti marks 40th birthday with surreal African photoshoot

The musician, who is a year older today, January 11, took to his Instagram page to share his birthday photoshoot and his utmost desire to become an "African elder."

Explaining what he meant, the singer shared that he wishes to age with grace and dignity—someone that the upcoming generations can emulate.

Obviously excited about the day he wrote, "Happy birthday to meeeeeeeeee!!!! The goal is to become an African elder, i.e., one who has aged with grace and dignity that the young ones can emulate. I am happy to make it to 40!! The journey continues."

Seun developed a passion for music at the age of five, and by the time he was nine years old, he had begun performing with his father's band, Egypt 80.

When his father passed away in 1917, he took on the responsibility of leading the band.