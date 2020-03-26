Seun Kuti says the President of Nigeria should be more proactive and up to the task as coronavirus continues to surge in the country.

Nigeria currently has fifty-one cases of the coronavirus.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Seun Kuti [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

According to him, since the government wants everyone to stay at home, they should be up to the task to make sure they get everything right as the crisis continues.

"SE GOVT GO COME TEST Us FOR OUR HOUSE NI, ABI GOVT NO GO CARI OUT TEST ON CITIZENS TO FIND OUT WHO HAS IT OR NOT? SE WE GO JUST SIDDON 4 HOUSE AND GOVT BELIEVE ALL WILL B FINE LIKE DAT. PLS SHOW Us YOU RESPONSIBLE TO D TASK OGA GENERAL BUHARI, D CONTRI NEED ACTION NOW, NOT HIDING," he tweeted.

"SINCE OUR RULERS SABI COPY OYINBO STYLE AND DEM ASK Us TO SIDDON 4 HOUSE, WE D PEOPLE WANT TO KNOW, WAT IS D ECONOMY STIMULUS PACKAGE DIS GOVT DON PLAN FOR THOSE WEY GO LOSE DER JOBS AND SALARIES, WEY NO GO FIT PAY RENT, SELF EMPLOY BIZNEZ(WHICH NA IM MOST NAIJA DEY DO), ETC?".

"OGA GENERAL BUHARI AND NASS WETIN B UNA ECONOMY STIMULUS PACKAGE FOR D CONTRI? AS COVIK ONE NINE DON TAKEOVER D CONTRI AND UNA ASK Us CITIZENS TO SIDDON FOR HOUSE."

Seun Kuti's latest statement is coming as the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Nigeria continues to increase.

Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Nigeria has conducted only a total of 178 tests nearly one month after its first confirmed case.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [ProfZulum]

According to the report, the 178 subjects were tested in a total of 16 states - Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Kano, Katsina, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Rivers and Yobe.

Over half of the tests were conducted on people in Lagos (88) and Abuja (52). Both states have recorded the highest number of confirmed cases with 32 and 10 respectively, as of the end of March 25.