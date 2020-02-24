Seun Kuti has called out a motivational speaker who had shared a not so good experience of her brothers at the Fela Shrine years ago.

The music star while reacting to the video, slammed the lady for her comments which according to him were false.

"See all these Lies by these idiots. Fela Name don full everyone mouth. These idiots that know of nothing sacred. Now this one is talking about her brothers that went to shrine and police locked them for 6 years for fighting? Does that make sense? I grew up in the shrine, where is my Kiri Kiri record.

"Let me advise Nigerian Parents, it’s ur duty to raise your kids and this woman is just as dangerous to their psyche as the ‘Marlian’ syndrome u are afraid of!

"It is because we allow people like this to interact with our children we have an educational system that tends to reduce justice as it produces lawyers, reduce health as it produces doctors and created ignorance as it produces teachers hence the more lawyers the less justice," he wrote.

Father and son, Fela and Seun Kuti, year unknown (Instagram/Seun Kuti) Instagram/Seun Kuti

It didn't end there as he slammed everyone who has at one point disrespected Fela and said and advised the lady in question to tell the world that her brothers were robbers.

"The more doctors the less health and the more teachers the more ignorance. Everyone just dey disrespect Fela as dem like, now this goats and her goat twins have gone to prison for ‘6 years for fighting’. Better tell the world that ur brothers were robbers. Ode!! #getthesax," he concluded.

In the video released on Instagram, the lady is seen interacting with kids and advising them about the ills of society. She went on to share a personal experience where her two brothers who were frequent callers at Fela's Shrine back in the days got arrested and spent six years in jail.