Seun Ajayi is one the happiest people on earth at the moment as he welcomes a bouncing baby boy with wife.

The Nollywood actor announced the good news on via his Instagram page on Friday, January 25, 2019, where he shared photos of the baby and his wife. In his post, he celebrated his wife and went on thank God the arrival of the baby who he named, Modebare.

"21 days ago, God showed himself faithful and true blessing us with a bundle of true joy! First, let me celebrate this amazing woman @damibiyi. It's only after you have stuck by your wife from day one through to delivery that you will find new levels of respect for her. I love you, baby, thank you for all the sacrifices to make this happen.

"And to my Son, Modebare, know this, your daddy loves you so much I can't even describe this feeling in words. Thank you, Lord, for the privilege to be a husband and now a father! #Grateful #IamADaddy #FamilyOverEverything," he captioned the photos.

Congratulations to Seun Ajayi and his wife, Dami in the arrival of their baby from all of us at PULSE. Seun and Dami got married in 2017, in a wedding ceremony which will forever remain one the most talked about celebrity wedding because of the dramatic 'Kiss your bride scene.'

Seun Ajayi ties the knot with sweetheart

A long list of celebrities were on hand to witness the wedding between actor, Seun Ajayi and his wife, Damilola Oluwabiyi. The pair tied the knot in the presence of family and friends yesterday, September 9, 2017, at an undisclosed location.

Pictures and short video clips from the event which is already circulating the internet tell exciting tales about how splendid the occasion was.

From Kate Henshaw's solo dance to the life and humour associated with Frank Donga's trademark comic appearance, the occasion bore marks of success. Ajayi, who until the wedding ceremony had dated the bride for two years revealed plans to get hitched via Instagram on Monday, August 21, 2017.