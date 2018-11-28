Service of songs held in honour of late Tosyn Bucknor

news

Friends and family gathered at the service of songs held in honour of the late Tosyn Bucknor.

The event which took place at The Habour located at Victoria Island was attended by dignitaries from all works of life. The event was anchored by comedians, Tee A, and Chi Girl.

The number of celebrities who turned out at the event included, Banky W, Falz, Ali Baba, Dare Art Alade, Simi, 9ice, Bovi, Toke Makinwa, Yemi Alade, Toyin Aimakhu, Sess, Kemi 'Lala' Akintoju, Nikki Laoye, Gbemi Olateru, Dotun of Beats FM, Oreka Godis, Aramide and a host of others .

The venue was beautifully decorated in white with a large number of people at the event wearing a Tosyn Bucknor customised T-shirt.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvester International Christain Center officiated the service. The man of God had so many kind words to say about the late Tosyn Bucknor. He shared with the guest at the event his last encounter with Tosin Bucknor and how they spoke on the phone for a long time just a few days before her demise.

After the ministration by Pastor Idowu, it was time to celebrate the On-Air personality who was also a poet and alternative music singer. First was a poem written by Tosyn which was read by Chinedu Efozor followed an alternative music from rock singer, Clay.

Various video clips were played at the video which showed the life and times of the singer.

Eulogies came from different people who had at one time or the other had a contact with Tosin Bucknor. For Emem Ena who spoke on behalf of her Law class back in Unilag, Tosyn was going to be greatly missed.

Colleagues of Tosyn Bucknor were not left as they all echoed her praises. Abayomi of Inspiration FM read a tribute where he reminded everyone where Tosyn got the name 'Area Mama,' and how she was going to be greatly missed by the entire Inspiration FM family.

Dare Art Alade gave a very emotional performance of Frank Sinatra's 'My Way.' Aramide who according to her was a very close friend of Tosyn paid tributes to the late OAP with a superlative performance of her song 'Eledumare.'

Her family was the last to climb the stage as her sister Funke Bucknor revealed how the day Tosyn died has remained one of the saddest days in her life.

"I want to say that one of my saddest days was that day. Growing up, we were just two girls and so we were close. I use to think that Tosin was weird. She was a very Intelligent person. She would pass her exams easily while I'll read and read and read. Now I wonder who is going to help me curate my post when I make blunders. We were very close, we shared secrets. I want to end this by saying we should as much as possible take care of each other, show it, let's be kind. That's one thing I learned from her, she was kind. I love and will miss her, "she said.

For her husband, he started off his tribute by saying that he used to introduce himself to public places as Olawale, the man married to a Yoruba woman. He went on to eulogise his late wife. At some point, he got emotional but was able to finish his tribute note.