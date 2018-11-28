Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Service of songs held in honour of late Tosyn Bucknor

Service of songs held in honour of late Tosyn Bucknor

A service of songs has been held in honour of the late On-Air personality, Tosyn Bucknor.

  • Published:
Tosin Bucknor's husband, Aurélien Boyer gets emotional as he pays tribute to late wife play

Tosin Bucknor's husband, Aurélien Boyer gets emotional as he pays tribute to late wife

(PULSE)

Friends and family gathered at the service of songs held in honour of the late Tosyn Bucknor.

The event which took place at The Habour located at Victoria Island was attended by dignitaries from all works of life. The event was anchored by comedians, Tee A, and Chi Girl.

The number of celebrities who turned out at the event included, Banky W, Falz, Ali BabaDare Art Alade, Simi, 9ice, Bovi, Toke Makinwa, Yemi Alade, Toyin Aimakhu, Sess, Kemi 'Lala' Akintoju, Nikki Laoye, Gbemi Olateru, Dotun of Beats FM, Oreka Godis, Aramide and a host of others .

The family of Tosin's family been prayed for by pastors present play

The family of Tosin's family been prayed for by pastors present

(PULSE)

The venue was beautifully decorated in white with a large number of people at the event wearing a Tosyn Bucknor customised T-shirt.

Bovi at Tosin Bucknor's service of songs play

Bovi at Tosin Bucknor's service of songs

(PULSE)

 

Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvester International Christain Center officiated the service. The man of God had so many kind words to say about the late Tosyn Bucknor. He shared with the guest at the event his last encounter with Tosin Bucknor and how they spoke on the phone for a long time just a few days before her demise.

Emen En speaking of behalf of Tosin's classmates back at the University of Lagos play

Emen En speaking of behalf of Tosin's classmates back at the University of Lagos

(PULSE)

 

After the ministration by Pastor Idowu, it was time to celebrate the On-Air personality who was also a poet and alternative music singer. First was a poem written by Tosyn which was read by Chinedu Efozor followed an alternative music from rock singer, Clay.

An emotional Banky W delivering his tribute to Tosin Bucknor play

An emotional Banky W delivering his tribute to Tosin Bucknor

(PULSE)

 

Various video clips were played at the video which showed the life and times of the singer.

Eulogies came from different people who had at one time or the other had a contact with Tosin Bucknor. For Emem Ena who spoke on behalf of her Law class back in Unilag, Tosyn was going to be greatly missed.

Friends from the international community play

Friends from the international community

(PULSE)

 

Colleagues of Tosyn Bucknor were not left as they all echoed her praises. Abayomi of Inspiration FM read a tribute where he reminded everyone where Tosyn got the name 'Area Mama,' and how she was going to be greatly missed by the entire Inspiration FM family.

Falz, Simi, Sess pay their tributes to Tosin Bucknor play

Falz, Simi, Sess pay their tributes to Tosin Bucknor

(PULSE)

 

Dare Art Alade gave a very emotional performance of Frank Sinatra's 'My Way.' Aramide who according to her was a very close friend of Tosyn paid tributes to the late OAP with a superlative performance of her song 'Eledumare.'

Dare Art Alade performs Franks Sinatra's 'My Way' as tribute to Tosin Bucknor play

Dare Art Alade performs Franks Sinatra's 'My Way' as tribute to Tosin Bucknor

(PULSE)

 

Her family was the last to climb the stage as her sister Funke Bucknor revealed how the day Tosyn died has remained one of the saddest days in her life.

Funke Bucknor speaks about her late sister play

Funke Bucknor speaks about her late sister

(PULSE)

 

"I want to say that one of my saddest days was that day. Growing up, we were just two girls and so we were close. I use to think that Tosin was weird. She was a very Intelligent person. She would pass her exams easily while I'll read and read and read. Now I wonder who is going to help me curate my post when I make blunders. We were very close, we shared secrets. I want to end this by saying we should as much as possible take care of each other, show it, let's be kind. That's one thing I learned from her, she was kind. I love and will miss her, "she said.

Tosin Bucknor's husband, Aurélien Boyer gets emotional as he pays tribute to late wife play

Tosin Bucknor's husband, Aurélien Boyer gets emotional as he pays tribute to late wife

(PULSE)

 

For her husband, he started off his tribute by saying that he used to introduce himself to public places as Olawale, the man married to a Yoruba woman. He went on to eulogise his late wife. At some point, he got emotional but was able to finish his tribute note.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Check out D'banj's message to Don Jazzy on his birthdaybullet
2 Flavour welcomes son with Sandra Okagbuebullet
3 Dencia slams Leon Balogun and family for comments made about Blac Chynabullet

Related Articles

Funke Bucknor pens down emotional post to late sister, Tosyn Bucknor
All you need to know about Tosyn Bucknor, the woman who conquered Lagos radio
A look back at Tosyn Bucknor & Aurelien Boyer’s 2015 wedding
Celebrities react to shocking death of Tosyn Bucknor
Tosyn Bucknor passes away at 37
Tosyn Bucknor OAP to host new radio show on Inspiration FM
"Tosyn Bucknor died due to sickle cell complications" - Funke Bucknor
EMLN 2017 Lanre Da Silva, Dj Cuppy, Kiki Kamanu grace blue carpet
And the curtain falls on Tosyn Bucknor (Area Mama) at 37
Tosyn Bucknor: Late OAP's husband shares a note on how much he misses her

Celebrities

DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy is now an ambassador for Save The Children
Stephanie Coker
Stephanie Coker shares cute photos on Instagram as she turns 30
Toke Makinwa wears a stylish green turban from Turban Tempest
"Many women found courage to speak out because of my book"- Toke Makinwa
Mercy Aigbe
Photo Of The Day: Mercy Aigbe appears set for Christmas
X
Advertisement