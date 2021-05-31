RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Senator Ita Giwa talks unhealthy rivalry in the entertainment industry, love for 2Baba Idibia's music in new interview

Odion Okonofua

The senator praises Nigerian entertainers for putting the country on the map.

Senator Florence Ita-Giwa [Instagram/FlorenceItaGiwa]

Former senator representing the Cross River South senatorial district of Cross River state, Florence Ita-Giwa has given her two cents about the unhealthy rivalry in the entertainment industry.

The senator made this known during a chat with MediaRoomHub in a recent chat.

According to her, musicians from Nigeria have done the country so proud but prayed they stay as a united front.

"First of all allow me to congratulate the young entertainers who just did us proud at the Grammy Awards. That done, I wish to commend our artistes for the culture of collaboration they have evolved," she said.

"It is my desire that they may be continue on the path of unity and collaboration. They should shun unhealthy rivalry and be more accommodating of each other. Going forward I suggest that as their fame and fortune rises they ought to see themselves as positive role models and behave accordingly."

When asked who her favourite Nigerian music star is, Ita-Giwa expressed her love for music icon, 2Baba Idibia and his style of music.

"The whole world knows that Tuface is my favourite son and that I love all his songs especially African Queen which to this day makes my heart skip a beat every time I hear it, but the truth is that I love all of them. They are all unique in special ways, every single one of them. The girls are also doing great," she said.

Ita-Giwa is a trained nurse turned politician.

She was a lawmaker in the house of representatives, senator and special adviser to the former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

