Segun Arinze says he might be running for political office soon [Video]

Segun Arinze has his eyes on politics in the nearest future.

Segun Arinze is the latest celebrity who has come out to say that there is a possibility of running for a political office in the nearest future.

The veteran movie star made this known why granting an interview on Star Chat a celebrity show on Legit.ng. According to him, working in the background in politics is his plan but if it gets to the point where he would need to run for office, then he won't relent.

"For politics keep your fingers crossed because that's something I'll be thinking about... I may not be running for political office or elective office, I may be working at the background but I know for sure that I'll be definitely involved in politics and if it comes into the issue of running for elective office then why not," he said.

We know some celebrities who ventured into politics and have become successful with the likes of Desmond Elliot and Yul Edochie leading the park. For others like Daddy Showkey, the possibility of running for an elective office is almost certain.

Segun Arinze has featured in movies such as "Silent Night", "Across the Niger", "Family on Fire" and "Black Arrow".

“I might consider running for elective office”- says Daddy Showkey

Daddy Showkey has revealed that he might consider running for elective office in the nearest future. The veteran singer was a guest at Ebuka’s “Rubbin Minds” where he shared his future aspiration. According to him, because he holds Ajejunle close to his heart, there might be a possibility of him getting involved in politics.

“One day...yes now in my house. I'm not doing it because of the intention that I want to run for politics but right now with the situation that I am seeing in my neighborhood because Ajegunle is the most important place for me, maybe I might consider,” he said.

When asked if he had seen any progress in his neighbourhood in the last two decades, he said no, citing the notion that, Ajegunle is seen as the place where people are used for campaigns rather than actually developing the area.

