Nigerian singer, Davido has gotten for himself a Lamborghini Huracan Coupe.

The flamboyant music star who is known for buying expensive gifts for himself took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, where he shared videos of the car.

The father of three was flanked by friends and associates as the new car was delivered to his Banana Island residence.

A visibly excited Davido could not hold back his joy as he poured an expensive cognac in his car.

Davido's latest car is a 2015 Lamborghini Huracan Coupe which according to cars website, Cargurus, is worth $168,999 ( N60M - N65M).

The hitmaker is known for his flamboyant lifestyle.

From expensive cars, pieces of jewelry, and properties in the highbrow areas of Lagos, Davido is unarguably one of the richest celebrities in the country.