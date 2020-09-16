Former Big Brother Naija housemates and partners, Khafi and Gedoni have finally reunited after 6 months of being apart.

The reality TV stars took to their Instagram pages on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, where they shared videos of their reunion at the airport.

Khafi returned to Nigeria after spending 6 months in the United Kingdom.

She could not hide her joy as she hugged her fiance who was all smiles as they made their way from the airport.

"God knows how we've survived 6 months apart, Never again!" she captioned one of the videos.

Khafi and Gedoni surprised everyone on boxing day in December 2019, when they announced their engagement. [Instagram/ACupOfKhafi]

The news of their engagement became the talk of the town as they even went on-trend on Twitter that day.

Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata [Instagram/ACupOfKhafi]

The reality TV stars came to limelight during the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija show, where they developed interests in each other as their relationship in the house became one of the most talked-about during the show.