Nigerian singer, Waje recently turned 40 and took out time to celebrate her special day with very close friends.

The birthday girl and her close friends indeed had a swell time at one of the private beaches in Lagos.

DJ Obi was on hand to usher in the celebrant and her friends as they partied all day.

From Bovi, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Omawumi Megbele, MI Abaga, Noble Igwe, Chigul and Latasha Ngwube in attendance, these guys had a lot of fun.

The music star then took to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 10, 2020, where she shared the photos from the birthday party.

Happy belated birthday to Waje, from all of us at Pulse.