See photos from Peter Okoye’s son’s 10th birthday party

news

Peter Okoye’s son, Cameron turned 10 over the weekend and photos from the party organised for him shows he had fun with his friends.

Among those who showed up at the residence of Peter and Lola Okoye were close friends and family including Anita Okoye. There was a lot to drink as the kids had a lot of fun with different games at their disposal.

A very proud Peter Okoye took to his Instagram page where he posted videos of the multi-talented son, Cameron. In one of the videos, he is seen showing his almost perfect dancing prowess while in another video we get to see Cameron show off his football skills.

Happy belated birthday to Cameron Okoye from all of us at PULSE.

In case you don’t know, Cameron Okoye isn’t your ordinary 10-year old as he is one promising footballer. Back in 2017, Peter Okoye announced to everyone that Cameron had joined the Barcelona football academy.

ALSO READ: Celebrities who have featured their kids in music video

Peter Okoye says son has joined Barcelona football academy

Back in December 2017, Peter Okoye announced that his son had joined Barcelona FC academy . A very excited Peter, took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, where he couldn't hide his joy, to congratulate his son.

"Completely totally proud of you @cameronokoye10 (son) for making it into the team after the tryout at Fc Barcelona Lagos @fcbescolalagos You have made us all Proud. Congratulations and Good luck son #SoccerStarInTheMaking⚽️ #FutureStar #TheYoungShallGrow," he wrote.

Peter Okoye shares video of his son playing at Barcelona academy (Video)

Peter Okoye is a proud father and he couldn't but show off a video of his son playing at Barcelona football academy . The singer took to his Instagram on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, where he posted a video of his showing off his football skills and yes, the boy has got skills.

"When you know your son gat skills... proud of you son Go go go @cameronokoye10 ⚽️ #LiveFromBarcelona # españa @fcbescolalagos #FutureSoccerPlayer #StarBoy # FutureChamp," he captioned the video.