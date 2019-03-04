Juliet Ibrahim turned 33 over the weekend and she celebrated in grand style with a number of friends in South Africa.

The Ghanaian movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, March 3, 2019, where she shared a number of photos from her turnt up party. Among those who showed up at her birthday bash were some of her industry friends who all came out to party with her.

"So many good people, so many amazing wishes, so much love, wonderful surprises, so much fun... you all have made my day super amazing right here online and in person while in Pretoria, South Africa. Watch all gist on my Snapchat and instastory... I love you all for loving me this much. Thanks, South Africa for the amazing hospitality. #JulietSABday," she captioned the photos.

Happy birthday Juliet Ibrahim from all of us at PULSE. Juliet Ibrahim has indeed every reason to celebrate her 33rd birthday because of all the achievements she has been able to attain over the last couple of years.

From a flourishing career to building her own house, the pretty actress has indeed done well for herself.

Juliet Ibrahim says she bought her 1st house when she was 29 years old

Juliet Ibrahim has revealed that she bought her first house when she was just 29 years old. The Ghanaian born actress made this known on her Instagram page on July 2, 2018. According to her, she wanted to accomplish all her set goals before turning 30 and she was able to buy her first house at 29.

"It started as a dream, tirelessly working from one set to another; filming over 6 movies in a month just to make a living. She recalled how her immune system will break down and her loved ones would ask “can’t you just take time off and rest?” Just like every girl, She had a dream, She wanted to accomplish her resolution set out before she turned 30! In April 2015, Juliet bought her first house as her 29th birthday gift," she said.

She went on to thank God for making her who she and also revealed that it is just the beginning as she expects more blessings.