You've got to check out the photos of rapper, Drake's son Adonis on his first day of school.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, where he shared a photo of Adonis.

"First Day Of School...The World Is Yours kid 🌍" he captioned the photo.

Adonis' mum, Sophie Brussaux was also thrilled for her son as she too shared photos of the cute boy on his way back from school via her Instagram page.

"1ère rentrée! Maman est fière de son grand garçon (petit koala à temps partiel)," she wrote in French which means ''1st return! Mom is proud of her big boy (part time little koala)."

It would be recalled that in 2018, Drake laid to rest the rumours of him fathering a son as he confirmed his existence on his album.

In the album 'Scorpion,' Drake referred to his son in some songs.

Drake and former adult movie star turned artist and activist, Brussaux welcomed their son back in 2017.