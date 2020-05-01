Davido's fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland turned 25 on Thursday, April 30, 2020, and she was treated to a beautiful private party.

The private gathering which was held at Davido's residence was devoid of the usual large guest list as the two celebrated together.

The music star took to his Instagram stories where he shared a photo and video from the private birthday.

The music star and his fiancee celebrated privately at their residence in Lagos. [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

Chioma turned 25 on Thursday and Davido was among the first to celebrate the chef on social media.

"Happy birthday to the strongest woman I know. Man if we wasn’t on lockdown u already know we for turn the city upside down," Davido wrote in his post.

" My dear wife, may your birthday be as happy as you have made me."

The couple welcomed their first child together in 2019 [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

Davido and Chioma have a child together.