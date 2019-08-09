Mr Eazi and his girlfriend, Teni Otedola are presently in Míkonos, Greece for the summer and we can't get enough of their photos.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, August 9, 2019, where he shared a photo of Teni and himself as they vacation in the beautiful island.

"Waka JeJe inside Life! Pause, Appreciate, Give Thanks 🙏🏿 ” 📸 @emilynnrose," he captioned the photo. Mr Eazi and Teni Otedola have been in a very beautiful and envious relationship for over two years.

For every time these guys share a photo of their love life on social media, they leave everyone not just in total awe but inspired by their beautiful love story.

The time Mr Eazi celebrated girlfriend, Teni Otedola on her birthday

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, where he celebrated Teni on her birthday with a beautiful photo of the billionaire heiress and fashion vlogger.

According to Mr Eazi, he loves her and wished her a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday to my African Queen! My Bestie! I love you so much! Keep Shining," he captioned the photo.

Don't we all love the romantic story between these guys? Despite not hiding their relationship from the public, they always seem to get everything right and we are loving it. The last time one of these guys celebrate their birthday which was that of Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola went all the way by releasing a flying banner which reads, "Happy birthday Eazi. Love Temi."