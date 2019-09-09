Photos of a very sick Majek Fashek have begun to surface on the internet.

The first photo of the bedridden reggae music icon was shared on Premium Times. In the photo, Majek Fashek is flanked by his manager, Umenka Uzoma Day.

From the photo shared online, Majek Fashek's health doesn't look good. All fans and admirers of the music icon can do now is to pray for him to recover speedily.

The news of Majek Fashek's illness was announced by his manager a few hours ago. According to him, he is presently in a hospital in London.

"Majek Fashek is very sick" - Manager says

There are reports that reggae legend, Majek Fashek is critically ill and has been hospitalised. According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, the singer's manager, Umenka Uzoma Day revealed that he was seriously ill and is presently at a medical facility in London.

"Majek Fashek is very sick as we are currently at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Woolich in England. Sorry, this message is coming late, but let us all support him with prayers as we also really Need support financially for upkeep. More updates with videos and pics will be uploaded soonest," he said.

Majek Fashek was one of the biggest music exports from this part of the world in the late 1980s and the early 1990s. However, things took a different turn as he went on a self-exile which according to reports were because of failing health and personal issues.