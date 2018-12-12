See photo from Femi Kuti's son, Made's college graduation

news

Femi Kuti is probably the happiest dad in town following his son, Made's graduation from college.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, where he posted a photo of the latest graduate in town, Made, his mother, Funke Kuti and himself. He went on to caption the photo with a quote;

"Very happy!!! Our son's @madekuti graduation day!!! @funkekut Congratulations my BOJ!!!@yeniakuti," he wrote. Congratulations to Made Kuti as he adds another feather to his cap.

If we can all recall, Made was inducted as the latest member of his father's Postive Force Band a few months ago.

Made Anikulapo-Kuti becomes official member of Femi Kuti's Positive Force band

Femi Kuti's son, Made Anikulapo Kuti is now a member of his father's 'Positive Force' band . This was made known through a post shared on his Instagram page over the weekend, where he posted a picture of himself performing alongside his father at the Afrikan Shrine on Thursday night, September 6th.

The post had the caption,

'Another night of maximum energy at the shrine last Thursday! A great debut as an official positive force member! Don’t miss the show tomorrow - Sunday 08/09/18!''

Made Anikulapo-Kuti steps in as a replacement to Aghedo Andrew, a former member of the band and bassist who ran away minutes before the band was set to perform at the Summer stage in New York, US earlier in the year. It would be recalled that Yeni Kuti alongside her brother, Femi had called out Andrew on their social media pages, as he almost ruined their performance disappearing just as they were set to go on stage.