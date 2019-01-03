A video has emerged on social media where Vitkoh was reportedly assaulted by men of the Nigerian Police Force.

In a video which was obviously recorded by Viktoh himself, he is spotted calling out the police officer who is alleged punched on the face.

"See my face, police brutality, they must stop, it must stop this night...when the guy dey, that is him...you punched me in the eye, you punched me in the eye," he says.

However, after the alleged police brutality, Viktoh still went ahead to perform at Zlatan's concert which was held at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. The news of Viktoh's alleged brutality by the police broke a few hours earlier with photos emerging from his ugly ordeal with the law officers.

It's just a few days into the new year and it already looks like the men of the Nigerian Police Force aren't taking a 'chill pill' on their high handedness as they brutally assault YBNL's Viktoh.

According to a post on blogger, Instablog9ja page, the rapper was on his way to the Afrika Shrine for Zlatan's concert when he was assaulted by the men of the police force.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at the Alpha Beach Road Igbo Efon, Lekki. It is not clear what led to the circumstances behind Vitoh's assault but from the photos shared on social media, he was severely beaten.