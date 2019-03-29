The movie star took to her Instagram page on Friday, March 29, 2019, where she dropped some really cute photos of her adorable kids. The gorgeous actress went on to caption the photo with a quote where she wrote about the joy of motherhood ahead of 'Mothers Day.'

"My biggest fear in life? It would be "Not being alive to take care of and watch over my kids" Happy Mothers day Friends and may we be alive to watch them grow into Great personalities, may we enjoy our children in good health and prosperity with God as the Center of it all...😋😋 Because it's almost Mothers day and I can't wait😘😘😘 plus Henry keeps saying Happy mothers day mummy since last week🤣🤣🤣TGIF💃💃💃," she wrote.

Well since Mothers Day is almost here, it won't be too early to say a happy Mother's day to Mercy Johnson and other mothers out there doing great for their families.

However, the last time Mercy Johnson shared photos of her family on Instagram, the Internet went into a frenzy.

Check out cute photos of Mercy Johnson and her hubby, Odi Okojie

The gorgeous and super talented actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, March 18, 2019, where she posted a series of photos of her husband and herself. She went on to caption the photos with the quote;

"Happy New Week Friend.....Have more Faith than Fear...... outfit by @sarabellcoutureng ❤️❤️ check out her page Friends for awesome outfits❤️🙏🙏," she wrote.

Mercy Johnson and her family indeed know how to shut down the Internet with the cutest photos. Don't we all love it when she shares those adorable photos on her Instagram page like the one she shared a couple of weeks ago which broke the Internet?