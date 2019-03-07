Today is World Book Day in the United Kingdom and the kids of some of your favourite celebrities in Nigeria, took out time to dress in costumes to mark the day.

The day which is organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), is to promote reading, publishing, and copyright. Well, we guess some schools decided to make it colourful for the kids in Nigeria as they dressed in their favourite cartoon character costume.

So here are some of the photos of these kids as they looked adorable for the special day.

1. Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye's three kids, Andre, Nathan, and Nadia indeed didn't come to play as they all looked amazing in their favourite cartoon character costumes for the World Book Day. Their photos have since started trending on social media since Paul Okoye dropped them.

2. Tonto Dikeh

We all know Tonto Dikeh can flood our timeline anytime any day with photos of her son, King. So it didn't come as a surprise when she dropped photos of her son wearing his costumes for World Book Day. According to her, even though they couldn't get his favourite cartoon character costumes, they had to make do with the second favourite character.

3. Owen Gee

It's no surprise that Owen Gee's boys are into Super Heros costumes (Typical of boys) as they came out looking their best. The comedian shared a photo of his boys via his Instagram page and we just have one word for him...Superb!