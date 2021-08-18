RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Scarlett Johansson's husband confirms her pregnancy

Odion Okonofua

The news about the movie star's pregnancy first broke in July.

American actress Scarlett Johansson and her hubby Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson's husband, Colin Jost has confirmed that they are expecting a baby together.

According to PageSix, Jost revealed that they were expecting a baby while performing at a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend.

"We’re having a baby, it’s exciting," he said.

Actress Scarlett Johansson and her hubby Colin Jost
The new arrival will be Johansson’s second child.

She previously welcomed daughter Rose, now 6, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Johansson and the “Saturday Night Live” star, quietly tied the knot in October 2020 after three years of dating.

This will be Jost's first child.

Odion Okonofua

