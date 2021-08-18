Scarlett Johansson's husband confirms her pregnancy
The news about the movie star's pregnancy first broke in July.
According to PageSix, Jost revealed that they were expecting a baby while performing at a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend.
"We’re having a baby, it’s exciting," he said.
The new arrival will be Johansson’s second child.
She previously welcomed daughter Rose, now 6, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.
Johansson and the “Saturday Night Live” star, quietly tied the knot in October 2020 after three years of dating.
This will be Jost's first child.
