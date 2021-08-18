Scarlett Johansson and hubby welcome baby boy

PageSix revealed that the couple recently welcomed their first child together.

The couple are yet to announce the arrival of their baby.

Johansson's husband, Jost had earlier confirmed that they are expecting a baby together.

Jost revealed that they were expecting a baby while performing at a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend.

"We’re having a baby, it’s exciting," he said.

The news about the movie star's pregnancy first broke in July.

The new arrival will be Johansson’s second child.

She previously welcomed daughter Rose, now 6, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Johansson and the “Saturday Night Live” star, quietly tied the knot in October 2020 after three years of dating.