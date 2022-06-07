#FeaturebySalphaEnergy - The edition for 2022 has been titled, “visionaries of change and catalysts of innovation.”
Sandra Chukwudozie, Elsa Majimbo and others make Forbes 30 under 30 List Class of 2022
The Forbes 30 Under 30 list celebrating the excellence of Africans was released on Saturday, June 4.
Specifically, the Forbes list for this year features Africans under 30 years who are innovative entrepreneurs, tech geeks, sports stars and influential creatives leading a pandemic-hit Africa.
Some notable names include, Founder and CEO of Cleantech Company Salpha Energy Sandra Chukwudozie, Kenyan comedian, author, and social media star Elsa Majimbo, CEO of accessories brand TIMABEE INC Fatima Babakura, and Film Producer Dammy Twitch.
It is wonderful to see that Forbes Africa is recognizing the diligence and devotion of these youthful people who are making a difference in their countries and on the continent as a whole. We need more empowering stories like this to assist with changing the story about the African continent.
Meet the class of the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30. Watch video below.
---
#FeaturedPost #FeaturebySalphaEnergy
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng