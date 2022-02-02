'I am not controlled by the flesh' - Sammie Okposo writes in new Instagram post

The music star deactivated his social media pages after apologising to his wife over his infidelity.

In a new post shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, the singer said he is not controlled by the flesh but by the spirit of God that lives in him.

"There is no condemnation for me i am in christ Jesus. I am controlled not by the flesh but by the spirit of God that lives in me the spirit of him who raised jesus from the dead lives in me no one can condemn me cos christ who died and was raised to life is at the right hand of God interceding for me," he wrote.

"Nothing and no one can separate me from the love of God that is in christ. I am justified by faith. I have peace with God through Jesus Christ. I walk in the spirit. I will not fulfil the lust of the flesh. The grace of God that bringeth salvation is available sufficient and working for me''

Okposo's apology came barely 24 hours after a lady by the alias African Doll accused him of impregnating her.

According to the lady, she met the singer in Dallas, United States of America, during one of his tours.

They became close and started an affair which led to the pregnancy.