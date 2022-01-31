Sammie Okposo returns to Instagram, says he now free from the power of sin

The popular music star came under the spotlight a few weeks ago after he was caught in a cheating scandal.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Monday, January 31, 2022, the music star said he is now free from the power of sin.

"I am the righteousness of God in Christ. I am born of God the life of God is in me; Christ in me the hope of glory I am free from the law, from the power of sin. I am no longer bound by the fear of men," he wrote.

“God’s grace is available sufficient and working for me. Jesus already saved me not because of any works of righteousness that I have done, but because of His own compassion and mercy, by the cleansing of the new birth (spiritual transformation, regeneration) and renewing by the Holy Spirit."

It would be recalled that the gospel singer had taken to his Instagram page where he apologised to his wife for cheating on her.

Okposo's apology came barely 24 hours after a lady by the alias African Doll accused him of impregnating her.

According to the lady, she met the singer in Dallas, United States of America, during one of his tours.

They became close and started an affair which led to the pregnancy.

Things became sour after she informed the gospel singer that she was pregnant.