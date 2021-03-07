Nigeria music producer Samklef has called out singer Simi after she dragged him for sexualising her colleague Tems.

Samklef had taken to his Twitter page on Sunday, March 7, 2021, where he posted a tweet sexualising the singer.

"Everybody can't wait to see Tems yansh. Me Sef dey wait. Who dey wait with me?" he tweeted.

This tweet didn't sit well with many including Simi who dragged him immediately.

"Wtf is wrong with you?'' she wrote.

Samklef responded by slamming Simi over what he described as her 'holier than thou' behaviour.

"Eye service better face front. U 2 know Abi? U wan show urself fake ass."

"Why didn’t u dm to take it down? But Na u only pass Abi? Simi."

